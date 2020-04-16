Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEI. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 186,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the period.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.