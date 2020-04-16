Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in istar were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAR opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. istar Inc has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

istar Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

