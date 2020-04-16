Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 278,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Vocera Communications worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $331,967.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,802.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,017. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.