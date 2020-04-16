Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Michaels Companies worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of MIK stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.