Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.36 Million Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 721,807 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 599,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Benchmark started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of SXC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

