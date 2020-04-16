Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.72 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 231,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 190,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 770,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.