Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

