Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 471,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,408 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

Shares of NXJ opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.