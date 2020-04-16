Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,876 shares of company stock valued at $745,654. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

