Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 40,874 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

CGBD opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.74. TCG BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.15%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Linda Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $236,320.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

