Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 70,432 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNRL opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $581.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In related news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 in the last ninety days.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

