Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Quotient Technology worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,866.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $175,050. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Quotient Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.