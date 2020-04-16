Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,657 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of BKK stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

