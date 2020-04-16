Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,407 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Descartes Systems Group worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

