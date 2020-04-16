Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,116 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

OMAB opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

