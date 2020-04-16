Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,240 Shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 159.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period.

NYSE:GGZ opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

