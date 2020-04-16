Bank of America Corp DE Sells 51,076 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

