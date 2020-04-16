Bank of America Corp DE Sells 72,049 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

