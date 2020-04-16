Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,914 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of The India Fund worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

