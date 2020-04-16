Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,331 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of National Western Life Group worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $235.43 million for the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.