Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 53,770 Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBNC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

