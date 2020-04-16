Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 60,986 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 75,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $515.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

