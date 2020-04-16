Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,673 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of FB Financial worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.51. FB Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

