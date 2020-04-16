Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,385.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

