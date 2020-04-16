Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 26,206 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FDEF stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.45.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

