Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 90,962 Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of First Foundation worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Foundation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. First Foundation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

