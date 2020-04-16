Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRET. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

