Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $459.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.