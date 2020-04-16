Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 81,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE VSTO opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

