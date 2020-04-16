Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

