Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IBB opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

