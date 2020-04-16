Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Prothena worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prothena by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $456.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 9,542.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

