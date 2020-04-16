Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Quanterix worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 169.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $594.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

In other news, Director David R. Walt purchased 54,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $900,706.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,892. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

