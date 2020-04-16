Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Rite Aid worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

