Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Coherus Biosciences worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.35. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

