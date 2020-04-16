Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.66 Million Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Forrester Research worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $571.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.