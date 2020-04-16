Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Creative Planning increased its position in IQIYI by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IQIYI by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.