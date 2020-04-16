Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Mercer International worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

In other Mercer International news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

