Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,922 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Canopy Growth worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Pi Financial cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

