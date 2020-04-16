Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $325.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.95. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORR. TheStreet lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

