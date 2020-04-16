Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of GDS worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

