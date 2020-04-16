Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of RMR Group worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. RMR Group Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $934.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.53.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. Research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

