Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,517. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

