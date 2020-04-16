Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 21,786 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,895 shares of company stock valued at $331,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. DA Davidson downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $10.62 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

