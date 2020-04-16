Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.16. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

