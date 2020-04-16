Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 758,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.