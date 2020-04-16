Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,002 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

