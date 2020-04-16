Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of 2U worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,273,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

2U stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

