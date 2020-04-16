Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of United States Cellular worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.61. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

