Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,666 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Groupon worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.71. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.49.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.